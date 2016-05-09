FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2nd Circuit rejects rehearing of terror finance claims
May 9, 2016 / 11:31 PM / a year ago

2nd Circuit rejects rehearing of terror finance claims

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Thousands of non-U.S. citizens have lost an attempt to revive claims against Arab Bank PLC, which they had accused of providing support to militant groups behind attacks in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

In an 8 to 5 decision on Monday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition to rehear the case, letting stand a dismissal of terror victims’ claims that the Jordan-based bank financed terrorism by providing services to militant groups. In a statement Arab Bank said it was pleased with the decision. The bank said the U.S. government has described it as a constructive partner in working to prevent terrorist financing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1rDAaUF

