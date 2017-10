AMMAN, May 1 (Reuters) - Jordan-based Arab Bank Group posted a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday to $204.4 million, as the bank’s revenue grew despite political upheaval that hit the region.

The bank, one of the Middle East’s major financial insititutions with a geopraphic spread in 30 countries across five continents, saw assets grow 1.5 percent to $46.3 billion at end of March 2012, according to a bourse statement. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Dan Lalor)