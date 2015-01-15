FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lactalis subsidiary tops rival bid for Egypt's Arab Dairy
January 15, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Lactalis subsidiary tops rival bid for Egypt's Arab Dairy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Europe’s biggest dairy group Lactalis has raised its offer for Egypt’s Arab Dairy to 60.5 Egyptian pounds per share, topping a rival bid from Pioneers Holding as a takeover battle heats up.

Egypt’s market regulator said in a statement it was looking into the new bid from the Lactalis subsidiary, called Al-Nour for Dairy Industries. The regulator extended the deadline for new bids last week to Jan. 22, after Pioneers raised its offer for the cheesemaker. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; editing by David Clarke)

