FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arab National Bank says Q3 net profit rose 10.3 percent
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 9, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

Arab National Bank says Q3 net profit rose 10.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Arab National Bank said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit rose 10.3 percent due to higher total operating income.

The lender said it had profit of 572.7 million riyals ($152.71 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to 519.2 million riyals in the prior-year period.

In a statement posted on the bourse website, Riyad Bank said total operating income in the quarter rose 3.6 percent to 1.19 billion riyals, while income from special commissions grew by 8.1 percent to 846 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting By Angus McDowall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.