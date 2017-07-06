By Stanley Carvalho
| ABU DHABI, July 6
ABU DHABI, July 6 Arab countries are finalising
plans to create a regional cross-border payments and settlements
system as an alternative to the current arrangement, which has
been hit by a rise in compliance costs and downsizing by some
banks.
Currently, many cross-border payments and settlements in the
Gulf are carried out by correspondent banks - banks in one
country acting as agents to foreign financial institutions that
do not have a local presence.
However, a tightening of anti-money laundering rules by U.S.
and European banks since the financial crisis has added to the
cost of this arrangement, while downsizing by some banks has
seen them quit the market.
The Arab Regional Payments System (ARPS) will act as a
correspondent for its participants such as banks and financial
institutions, through a single, centralised platform for
cross-border payments, the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) said on
Thursday.
It will also aim to boost the use of local currencies in
cross-border money flows. Many transactions in the Arab world
have long been done in U.S dollars.
The AMF invited central banks and banks of all member
countries, including Qatar, which is facing a diplomatic and
economic boycott by four Arab states led by Saudi Arabia,
although there was no confirmation whether representatives of
Qatari banks were present.
"The ARPS aims at establishing a mechanism for use of Arab
currencies for settlement, it saves time and cost of
transactions and will help boost inter-Arab trade and
investments," said AMF director-general Abdulrahman al Hamidy.
"The final touches are being given to the new system before
we submit it for approval of the central banks who are
supporting this project," he told a forum of bankers and money
exchange companies.
The AMF expects the ARPS to be in operation by 2020.
The AMF is in talks with the U.S. Federal Reserve and the
European Central Bank over the ARPS, and also over whether it
could cover the U.S. dollar and euro.
A study by consultants Booz Allen Hamilton, which is
advising the AMF on the ARPS, showed cross-border transactions
in the Gulf currently cost around $33 on average, with a
compliance investigation costing around $22. It said both of
these costs should probably be around $10 each.
"ARPS will provide an alternative to high costs, lengthy
correspondent banking and reduce liquidity requirements of
commercial banks," Lazaro Campos, a senior executive adviser at
Booz Allen Hamilton, told Reuters.
The ARPS will fully comply with international standards and
regional compliance requirements, Campos said, adding
participants would be liable for compliance.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Mark Potter)