FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar proposes $1 bln fund for Jerusalem, offers $250 mln
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2013 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

Qatar proposes $1 bln fund for Jerusalem, offers $250 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, March 26 (Reuters) - Qatar called on Tuesday for the immediate establishment of a $1 billion fund to help Palestinians in Arab East Jerusalem, and offered to contribute $250 million to it.

Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, made the proposal at the opening of an Arab summit in Doha that is expected to focus on the crisis in Syria and stalled Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking.

The emir did not elaborate on the practicalities of the fund. But Arabs worry that Israeli settlement building on lands occupied in the 1967 Middle East war, especially in Arab East Jerusalem, has made a two-state solution backed by the United States unfeasible.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.