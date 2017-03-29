FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Saudi King Salman invites Egypt's Sisi to visit -Sisi's office
March 29, 2017 / 1:54 PM / 5 months ago

Saudi King Salman invites Egypt's Sisi to visit -Sisi's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman has invited Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to visit his country and Sisi has welcomed the invitation, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The two leaders met at an Arab League summit being held in Jordan and discussed improving relations, the statement said. The two countries had disagreed over Syria and the transfer of two Red Sea islands from Egypt to Saudi Arabia.

"King Salman promised to visit Egypt in the very near future based on an invitation from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi," the statement also said. (Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)

