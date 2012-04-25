Arabtec-TAV group nears $3bln Abu Dhabi airport contract

* Contract is to build midfield terminal building at airport

* Arabtec in consortium with Turkey’s TAV Insaat, Greece’s CCC

* Abu Dhabi fund Aabar has built 10.45 pct position in Arabtec in 2012

By Praveen Menon and Ahmed Seif

DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - An Arabtec Holding consortium that includes Greek and Turkish firms is on the cusp of securing an estimated $3 billion contract for the expansion of Abu Dhabi’s international airport, four industry sources told Reuters.

The group, which includes Turkey’s TAV Insaat and Athens-based Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), have pipped three rival consortia for the lucrative contract to build a midfield terminal building.

An Abu Dhabi-based source aware of the deal said the TAV-Arabtec group had been chosen but that final details still needed to be hammered out. Meanwhile, a source in the consortium said the group “had gotten positive signals but no official information had been sent.”

“They have the lowest bid ... it’s likely they will win it,” said a third source, who was involved in the bidding process, speaking on condition of anonymity.

TAV declined to comment. Arabtec and CCC officials in the United Arab Emirates were not immediately available for comment.

An ADAC spokesman said an announcement would be made only once the tender is finalized.

Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC) had short-listed four groups in February for the general construction contract.

The new terminal will be around 700,000 square metres in size, according to ADAC’s website, and is a key part of an ambitious expansion programme at the airport in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital.

The midfield complex will include the terminal building, passenger and cargo facilities as well as duty-free shops and restaurants for a total capacity of up to 40 million people a year. It is slated to become operational in 2017.

The other three shortlisted groups were Bechtel Corporation-ENKA-Al Jaber Group, Hyundai Engineering & Construction-Kumho Engineering & Construction-China State Construction Engineering Corporation-Al Shafar General Contracting Company and Samsung-ACC-Six Construct. (Additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi and Asli Kandemir in Istanbul; Editing by Amran Abocar)