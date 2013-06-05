FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Arabtec says project wins to boost 2013 earnings
June 5, 2013 / 5:46 AM / in 4 years

Dubai's Arabtec says project wins to boost 2013 earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Contractor gets contract worth 810 million dirhams

* Recent project wins to positively impact earnings

* Co targets at least 10 pct annual div from 2013 (Adds details)

DUBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Arabtec Holding expects a series of recent contract wins to boost its 2013 earnings and the Dubai contractor is targeting a dividend payout of at least 10 percent for the year, its chief executive said.

Arabtec, part-owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar, won another project worth 810 million dirhams ($220.5 million) to build a five-star hotel and serviced apartment tower in Dubai, it said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

The company, which diversified to other Gulf states amid Dubai’s property downturn, has won several contracts in recent months, especially in oil-rich Abu Dhabi where its top shareholder and state investment firm Aabar is based.

It is currently part of a consortium building a $2.9 billion airport terminal in Abu Dhabi and a branch of the famous Paris Louvre museum.

“We are now starting work on several projects, so the company should see a positive impact on earnings towards the end of the year,” Hasan Ismaik, Arabtec’s chief executive officer said in the statement.

A planned dividend payout of at least 10 percent per annum is expected to take effect from 2013, he said. The company did not pay a dividend in 2012.

Ismaik was appointed as CEO in February as part of a management shake-up led by Aabar, which has been tightening its grip on the group.

The new management announced plans for a $1.8 billion capital increase as part of its expansion strategy and also inked a joint venture deal with Korea’s Samsung Engineering Co .

The company is set to begin subscription for a $650 million rights issue on June 9. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.