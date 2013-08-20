FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Dubai's Arabtec hires former Aldar chief executive
#Financials
August 20, 2013

MOVES-Dubai's Arabtec hires former Aldar chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Dubai builder Arabtec on Tuesday said it has hired the former chief executive of Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties to head its group of construction companies.

Sami Asad will be the chief executive of Arabtec Construction Group, the contractor said in an emailed statement, adding he will be in charge of the global operations of the group.

Asad, who was CEO of Aldar since 2010, stepped down from his role on Aug 15.

Arabtec underwent a major management shake up in February, replacing its founder and Chief Executive Riad Kamal with Abu Dhabi-based private investor Hasan Abdullah Ismaik.

In his new role at Arabtec, Asad will report directly to Ismaik and will focus on leading the current pipeline of projects, while also driving the company’s future growth, the statement said. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

