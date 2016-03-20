FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's Arabtec says wins 1.7 bln dhs gov't contract
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 20, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

UAE's Arabtec says wins 1.7 bln dhs gov't contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Dubai-listed Arabtec has won a 1.7 billion dirhams ($462.85 million) contract from the UAE federal government to build 1,100 houses in the eastern emirate of Fujairah, the company said on Sunday.

Arabtec, 36-percent owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments, said construction would begin immediately and is expected to take about 2-1/2 years, according to a bourse statement.

The houses will be for Emirati nationals.

Before the statement was published, Arabtec’s shares ended 6.8 percent higher on Dubai’s bourse, outperforming the main stock index which rose 0.06 percent.

$1 = 3.6729 UAE dirhams Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Tom Arnold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.