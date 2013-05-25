FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
May 25, 2013 / 10:08 AM / in 4 years

Dubai builder Arabtec wins $108 mln hospital contract in Saudi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, May 25 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Dubai-based contractor Arabtec Holding has won a 404-million Saudi riyals ($107.7 million) contract to build a hospital in Saudi Arabia, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The Aldara Hospital and Medical Centre is scheduled for completion in early 2015 and will house a 105-bed, six-storey hospital and two medical centres in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. The client is Aldara Medical Corporation, the statement said.

The contract was awarded to Arabtec Terna, which is 60 percent owned by Arabtec, the company that built Dubai’s Palm Island. The company said it wants to expand in the Gulf region and do more specialised construction projects. (Reporting By Marwa Rashad; Editing by Angus McDowall, Ron Askew)

