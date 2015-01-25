FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai builder Arabtec wins $94 mln housing contract
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 25, 2015 / 4:26 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai builder Arabtec wins $94 mln housing contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Arabtec Holding has won a 345 million dirhams ($94 million) contract from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to expand a housing complex, the builder said on Sunday.

The contract has been awarded to Target Engineering, a subsidiary of Arabtec to expand a housing complex in Ruwais, near Abu Dhabi, it said in a statement.

The project is expected to be completed in February 2016.

Target Engineering handles construction projects in the oil and gas sectors in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.