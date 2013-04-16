FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2013 / 11:47 AM / in 4 years

Dubai's Arabtec not interested in Drake stake buy- CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Dubai builder Arabtec, which recently announced a $1.8 billion capital raise program, is not interested in buying a stake in contractor Drake and Scull, the newly appointed chief executive said on Tuesday.

“No, we are not,” Hasan Ismaik told reporters in Abu Dhabi when asked about Arabtec taking a possible stake in Drake.

Dubai’s stock market has been trading heavily on stocks of both firms amid rumours of a possible deal.

However, Ismaik said that Arabtec will announce a joint venture with an oil and gas firm in the next few days. He gave no further details.

Arabtec will buy the remaining 40-percent stake in Target Engineering it does not already own to expand into the oil and gas construction business, two sources with knowledge of the deal said. (Reporting by Praveen Menon)

