Dubai builder Arabtec Q3 net profit nearly triples
#Financials
November 13, 2013 / 11:32 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai builder Arabtec Q3 net profit nearly triples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Arabtec, Dubai’s largest listed construction firm, said on Wednesday it had dropped plans for a second phase of a planned $1.3 billion rights issue and capital hike, after reporting a jump in third-quarter net profit.

Arabtec, which is building a branch of France’s Louvre museum in Abu Dhabi, made a third-quarter net profit of 100.8 million dirhams ($27.4 million) compared with 35 million dirhams in the corresponding period in 2012, it said in a statement on Dubai’s bourse.

The earnings were well ahead of estimate by five analysts polled by Reuters who expected a quarterly profit of 64.9 million dirhams.

Arabtec said its board of directors had decided to cancel the phase 2 of its rights issue and capital increase due to a strong financial position reached by the company.

It had raised $653 million through a rights issue in July and planned to raise an equal amount in the second phase if needed. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon, Editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
