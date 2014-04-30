FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arabtec to float 40 pct of construction business on Abu Dhabi bourse - CEO
April 30, 2014 / 11:13 AM / 3 years ago

Arabtec to float 40 pct of construction business on Abu Dhabi bourse - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Dubai builder Arabtec’s Chief Executive Hasan Ismaik said on Wednesday that the company will spin off and float 40 percent of its construction business in an initial public offering on the Abu Dhabi bourse slated for 2015.

“We will get approvals for listing the subsidiary in Abu Dhabi. Our plan is to float 40 percent of the subsidiary on the market,” he said at a press conference after the company’s annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by David French)

