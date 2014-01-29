FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Arabtec to open Baghdad office
January 29, 2014 / 6:57 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai's Arabtec to open Baghdad office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Arabtec Holding, a big Dubai-based construction firm, said it was discussing a number of large projects with the Iraqi government and would open an office in Baghdad to help its business in the country.

The office will promote ventures which Arabtec formed last year with South Korea’s Samsung Engineering and GS Engineering & Construction, in line with the company’s strategy of diversifying into higher-margin segments such as infrastructure and oil and gas, it said on Wednesday.

Last week, Arabtec said it planned to open a regional headquarters in Belgrade to aid its expansion into the Balkan region. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

