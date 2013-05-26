FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai builder Arabtec wins $197 mln contract in Jordan - statement
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 26, 2013 / 10:57 AM / in 4 years

Dubai builder Arabtec wins $197 mln contract in Jordan - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Arabtec, the contractor part-owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar, has won a $197 million contract to build a hotel and residential project in Jordan, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The contractor will build three 17-storey buildings in Amman, which include one St Regis Hotel tower and two other residential towers. The project was awarded by Abu Dhabi developer Al Maabar, Arabtec said in a statement on Dubai’s bourse.

Work on the project will commence in July and will take 33 months for completion, it said.

Arabtec has won a series of projects after replacing its chief executive in February amid a management shake-up led by Aabar, which has tightened its grip on the group.

Its subsidiary won a $108 million contract to build a hospital in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.