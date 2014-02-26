FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arabtec denies plans to acquire Kuwait's Kharafi National
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 26, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 4 years ago

Arabtec denies plans to acquire Kuwait's Kharafi National

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Dubai builder Arabtec on Wednesday denied that it planned to acquire Kuwaiti construction firm Kharafi National.

Sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Monday that Arabtec had been in talks with Kharafi National, part of the Kharafi Group, to fully acquire the company. On Monday, both Arabtec and Kharafi declined to comment.

On Wednesday, Arabtec said: “The company denies that it will acquire Kharafi National.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Arabtec issued another statement saying its board had not taken any decision on the acquisition of another company. It did not mention Kharafi National.

Its shares were subsequently suspended from trading at the request of the regulator. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.