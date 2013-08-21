FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Arabtec denies merger reports with Kuwait, Saudi firms
#Financials
August 21, 2013 / 3:06 PM / in 4 years

Dubai's Arabtec denies merger reports with Kuwait, Saudi firms

DUBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Dubai contractor Arabtec on Wednesday denied media reports that it was considering a merger with Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting Co and Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Oger.

“The company would like to state that there are no discussions to merge with either of the two companies and there are no current plans to do so,” Arabtec said in an emailed statement.

The company’s chief executive had said it was considering a merger with the largest contractors in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to create a pan-Gulf construction firm. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Anthony Barker)

