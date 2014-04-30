FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Arabtec to carry out multiple acquisitions by 2018 - CEO
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai's Arabtec to carry out multiple acquisitions by 2018 - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Dubai’s largest listed builder Arabtec, which is on an aggressive expansion drive, will carry out multiple acquisitions and mergers by 2018, the chief executive of the company said at the annual shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday.

In a presentation on his 2018 vision for Arabtec, Chief Executive Hasan Ismaik said the company would “carry out multiple acquisitions and mergers with attractive value to Arabtec in sectors with high profit margins.”

The contractor, in which Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar is a key stakeholder, has won a series of contracts in the region recently including high-profile projects such as the development of Abu Dhabi’s main airport and building of a Louvre museum and a contract to build 1 million homes in Egypt.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the company to nearly double its first quarter net profit year-on-year. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.