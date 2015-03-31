FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Arabtec says appoints CEO for its construction unit
#Financials
March 31, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Arabtec says appoints CEO for its construction unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Arabtec Holding, Dubai’s largest listed builder, has appointed a new chief executive to its wholly-owned construction subsidiary, the parent firm said on Tuesday.

Raja Ghanma has been promoted from chief operating officer to CEO of Arabtec Construction, Arabtec Holding said in a bourse filing.

Ghanma has worked for Arabtec for more than 20 years and was a board member of the Arabtec Holding from 2008-2014, the statement said. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

