Dubai builder Arabtec swings to net loss in Q1, misses forecasts
May 13, 2015 / 4:56 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai builder Arabtec swings to net loss in Q1, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - Dubai’s largest construction firm Arabtec swung to a first-quarter net loss on Wednesday, missing analysts’ estimates.

The builder reported a loss attributable to equity holders in the parent of 279.82 million dirhams ($76.2 million) in the three months to March 31, compared to a 137.89 million dirham profit in the corresponding period of 2014, it said in a statement to Dubai’s bourse.

Global Investment House had forecast Arabtec would make a quarterly profit of 95 million dirhams, while SICO Bahrain had estimated a profit of 20.2 million dirhams. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

