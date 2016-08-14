FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

Dubai's Arabtec Q2 net loss narrows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Dubai contractor Arabtec reported a narrower loss in the second quarter on Sunday, its seventh straight quarterly loss.

Arabtec made a net loss attributable to equity holders in the parent of 186.4 million dirham ($50.8 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement.

This compares with a loss of 718.4 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2015.

EFG Hermes had forecast Arabtec would make a quarterly net loss of 83.2 million dirhams.

The company has been struggling with a difficult industry environment as Gulf economies slow and governments restrain spending because of low oil prices, hiring AlixPartners to help draw up a plan to revise its business and capital structure.

In June, shareholders agreed to use 1 billion dirhams of the company's statutory reserves to wipe out some of its accumulated losses.

The firm's quarterly revenue was 2.16 billion dirhams, versus 1.80 billion dirhams a year earlier. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Sami Aboudi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
