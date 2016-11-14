FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 14, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 9 months ago

Dubai contractor Arabtec reports narrowing Q3 net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dubai construction firm Arabtec Holding reported a narrower third-quarter net loss on Monday as it cut costs and increased revenue.

The company made a loss of 225.5 million dirhams ($61.4 million) attributable to the owners of the parent in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with a 944.8 million dirham loss in the same period of last year, according to a bourse filing.

Revenue grew by 24.8 percent year on year to 2 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by David French)

