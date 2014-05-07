FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Arabtec Q1 net profit more than doubles; beats estimates
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Dubai's Arabtec Q1 net profit more than doubles; beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Dubai builder Arabtec said on Wednesday that its first-quarter net profit more doubled on the back of a strong delivery of projects and growth in its Gulf businesses.

The contractor made a net profit of 138 million dirhams ($37.57 million) in the quarter compared to 62.5 million dirhams in the corresponding period in 2013, it said in a statement.

The earnings beat estimates of analysts polled by Reuters who expected an average profit of 116.3 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.