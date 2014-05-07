FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Dubai's Arabtec net profit more than doubles
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 7, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Dubai's Arabtec net profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 net profit 138 mln dirhams vs 62.5 mln dirhams yr-ago

* Q1 revenue up 39 pct

* Series of acquisitions planned in coming years -CEO (Adds details)

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Dubai builder Arabtec said on Wednesday that its first-quarter net profit more doubled on the back of a strong delivery of projects and growth in its Gulf businesses.

The contractor, in which Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar owns a major stake, is planning a series of acquisitions and mergers, Chief Executive Hasan Ismaik said in a statement.

It is targeting global players in high-margin sectors such as oil and gas, power plants, infrastructure, and facility management of huge industrial plants, he said.

Arabtec made a net profit of 138 million dirhams ($37.57 million) compared with 62.5 million dirhams a year earlier.

The earnings beat estimates of analysts polled by Reuters who forecast an average profit of 116.3 million dirhams.

Revenue for the quarter rose 39 percent to 2.152 billion dirhams.

Arabtec is trying to evolve from a local contractor into a multinational development company as its finances are boosted by a recovery in Dubai’s property market and its closeness to Aabar.

It announced plans to list a portion of its construction unit in an initial public offering in Abu Dhabi next year.

$1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Erica Billingham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.