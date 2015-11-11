FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Arabtec swings to Q3 net loss
November 11, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Arabtec swings to Q3 net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Dubai-listed builder Arabtec swung to a third-quarter net loss, it reported on Wednesday.

Arabtec made a net loss attributable to equity holders in the parent of 944.8 million dirhams ($257.3 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a statement to Dubai’s bourse.

This compares with a profit of 68.7 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014, it said.

SICO Bahrain had forecast Arabtec would make a quarterly net loss of 21.2 million dirhams. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

