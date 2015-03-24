FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai builder Arabtec wins $283 mln contract from Saudi Aramco
March 24, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai builder Arabtec wins $283 mln contract from Saudi Aramco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Arabtec has been awarded a 1.04 billion dirhams ($283.16 million) contract from Saudi Aramco to build 380 villas in Saudi Arabia, the contractor said on Tuesday.

Arabtec, which this week put four of its five Saudi subsidiaries up for sale, said it would complete the project in Al Dhahran within 28 months.

The company said it had also recently won other contracts from Saudi Aramco worth 930 million dirhams via unit Target Engineering.

Saudi Aramco is Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil company. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

