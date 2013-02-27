FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dubai's Arabtec CEO resigns; company plans capital raise
February 27, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Dubai's Arabtec CEO resigns; company plans capital raise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Arabtec Holding PJSC : * Says chief executive Riad Kamal to resign * Names Hasan Ismaik as new Chief Executive * Says decides to withdraw arbitration proceedings on Meydan case; to start

negotiations with Meydan * Dubai’s Arabtec to raise capital through rights issue of 3.2 billion shares

for total value of 4.8 billion dirhams * Dubai’s Arabtec to issue convertible bond worth $450 million * Dubai’s Arabtec 2012 net profit 139.2 million dirhams versus 221.1 million

dirhams in 2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
