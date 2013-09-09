Food services provider Aramark files for IPO of up to $100 mln

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Food services provider Aramark Holdings Corp filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

Aramark was taken private for $8.3 billion in 2006 by chairman Joseph Neubauer and private equity investors including GS Capital Partners, JP Morgan Partners and Warburg Pincus.

Private equity firms currently hold about 85 percent of the company’s common stock.

Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley were the lead underwriters of the IPO, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Aramark told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus on Monday.

The company, which intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange, did not reveal how many shares it planned to sell or their expected price.

Net proceeds from the offering would be used to repay debt, the company said. ()

Aramark reported a net profit of $104 million on revenue of $13.5 billion in 2012.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.