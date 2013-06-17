FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Aramco-Dow JV confirms financing signed for $19 bln petchem project
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2013 / 9:01 AM / in 4 years

Saudi Aramco-Dow JV confirms financing signed for $19 bln petchem project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - Sadara Chemical Co, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical , confirmed on Monday that it had signed loan facilities to support the construction of a $19.3 billion petrochemical complex.

Loan agreements worth 39.375 billion riyals ($10.5 billion) were signed on Sunday with local and foreign banks, Export Development Bank Canada, Islamic Development Bank, the Saudi Public Investment Fund and export credit agencies, the statement to the Saudi stock exchange said.

The loans will run until June 30, 2025, with the first drawdown of funds expected in the third quarter of 2013. Added to a 7.5 billion riyal sukuk (Islamic bond) sold at the beginning of April, the total financing package for the plant totalled 46.88 billion riyals, the statement added.

Reuters reported on Sunday that loan agreements had been signed for a financing package worth around $12.5 billion, citing banking sources.

The facility, located at Jubail Industrial City in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, will be the world’s largest chemical complex ever built in a single phase. It will produce over 3 million tonnes of petrochemicals a year when completed in 2016.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.