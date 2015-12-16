FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco names three new senior vice-presidents
December 16, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco names three new senior vice-presidents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has named three senior vice-presidents including Mohammed al-Qahtani as head of upstream operations, the state-owned firm said on Wednesday.

Mohammad Al Saggaf was appointed senior vice president for operations and business services, while Ahmad al-Sa‘adi was named head of technical services.

Qahtani, Saggaf and Sa‘adi were all serving their positions on an acting basis.

Qahtani replaces Amin Nasser, who was appointed chief executive and president of the company earlier this year.

Qahtani has held various positions at the state oil giant, including those with responsibility for petroleum engineering. His last post was vice-president for corporate planning.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Mark Potter and David Evans

