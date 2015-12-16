UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco names three new senior vice-presidents

(Adds details)

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has named three senior vice-presidents including Mohammed al-Qahtani as head of upstream operations, the state-owned firm said on Wednesday.

Mohammad Al Saggaf was appointed senior vice president for operations and business services, while Ahmad al-Sa‘adi was named head of technical services.

Qahtani, Saggaf and Sa‘adi were all serving their positions on an acting basis.

Qahtani replaces Amin Nasser, who was appointed chief executive and president of the company earlier this year.

Qahtani has held various positions at the state oil giant, including those with responsibility for petroleum engineering. His last post was vice-president for corporate planning.