Saudi Aramco says fraud foiled between trading unit and ONGC

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - State oil giant Saudi Aramco said on Sunday that an attempted fraud that targeted its trading unit Aramco Trading and India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) had been foiled.

In a brief statement in Arabic, Aramco said: “The attempted fraud has been foiled and did not have any financial impact on either the two companies or on trading relations between them.”

The Indian Express reported on Wednesday that cyber criminals had duped Aramco into making a payment for an order of naphtha from ONGC into their own bank account.