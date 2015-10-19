FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Aramco says fraud foiled between trading unit and ONGC
#India Top News
October 19, 2015 / 2:21 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi Aramco says fraud foiled between trading unit and ONGC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A technician opens a pressure gas valve inside the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) group gathering station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - State oil giant Saudi Aramco said on Sunday that an attempted fraud that targeted its trading unit Aramco Trading and India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) had been foiled.

In a brief statement in Arabic, Aramco said: “The attempted fraud has been foiled and did not have any financial impact on either the two companies or on trading relations between them.”

The Indian Express reported on Wednesday that cyber criminals had duped Aramco into making a payment for an order of naphtha from ONGC into their own bank account.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Kevin Liffey

