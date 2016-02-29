FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Aramco sets Mar propane price at $290/T - statement
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 29, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi Aramco sets Mar propane price at $290/T - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - State-run Saudi Aramco SDABO.UL has set its March contract price for propane at $290 per tonne, up from $285 in February, it said on Monday.

The prices provide a benchmark against which Middle East sales of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Asia are priced. Saudi Aramco’s contract prices for propane and butane per tonne in U.S. dollars were set as follows:

Product Mar Feb Change

Propane $290 $285 +$5

Butane $320 $315 +$5 (Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.