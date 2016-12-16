FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Saudi Aramco tells Asian refiners of possible oil supply restrictions from Jan
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 16, 2016 / 4:08 PM / 8 months ago

Saudi Aramco tells Asian refiners of possible oil supply restrictions from Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - * Saudi Aramco told Asian refiners it will suspend a supply flexibility clause - known as operational/lifting tolerance - from January until further notice - sources.

* Aramco tells customers the move is in line with the Saudi government's decision to reduce output as part of OPEC supply cuts.

* Operational/lifting tolerance usually allows customers to request 5-10 percent more crude than the volumes allocated by Aramco in case they need more oil.

* Last week, Saudi Aramco told its U.S. and European customers it will reduce supply from January.

* Reduction of supply to Asia is expected to be smaller than to the United States or Europe. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.