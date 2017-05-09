FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 3 months ago

Aramco to cut June oil supplies to Asia by about 7 mln barrels - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco will cut oil supplies to Asia by about 7 million barrels in June, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

According to the plan, Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, will cut supplies by a million barrels each to South East Asia, China and Korea, the source, who did not wish to be identified, told Reuters.

The kingdom will also cut supplies by a little more than 3 million barrels for India and slightly less than a million barrels for Japan, the source added. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Mark Potter)

