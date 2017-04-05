FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco raises $3 billion with debut sukuk - sources
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
April 5, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco raises $3 billion with debut sukuk - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on timeline, background)

By Davide Barbuscia

DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has raised 11.25 billion riyals ($3.00 billion) in its debut sukuk issuance, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The Islamic bond, part of a programme to raise 37.5 billion riyals, is the oil giant's first fundraising exercise aimed at diversifying revenues that have been hit by low global oil prices.

The floating rate local currency sukuk has a seven-year maturity and offers 25 basis points over the six-month Saudi Arabian Interbank Offered Rate (SAIBOR).

Aramco's debut deal is likely to be followed soon, possibly as early as next week, by a dollar-denominated Saudi sovereign sukuk with the same hybrid structure proposed by the Aramco deal, its prospectus showed.

Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Aramco started collecting orders for its debut issuance on March 27, a document issued by banks leading the deal showed.

The order books for the transaction should have closed on April 9, according to the original timeline. But bookbuilding was extended by a day because some accounts needed extra time to obtain internal approvals.

Alinma Investment, HSBC Saudi Arabia, NCB Capital and Riyad Capital were the coordinators of the Aramco deal, joined by GIB Capital, Samba Capital and Saudi Fransi Capital in dealer roles.

$1 = 3.7502 riyals Editing by Edmund Blair

