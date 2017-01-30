FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Aramex expects single-digit profit, revenue growth in 2017
January 30, 2017 / 8:26 AM / 8 months ago

Dubai's Aramex expects single-digit profit, revenue growth in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dubai-based courier Aramex expects single-digit profit and revenue growth in 2017, chief financial officer Bashar Obeid told a news conference on Monday.

Aramex will continue to look out for acquisitions in 2017 and is targeting opportunities in Asia, particularly within “last mile” services, chief executive Hussein Hachem said. “Last mile” describes delivery of people and goods from a transport hub to a final destination at home.

Earlier on Monday, the company reported a 129 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit. Full-year profit rose 37 percent to 426.6 million dirhams ($116.2 million) while revenue climbed 16 percent to 4.34 billion dirhams. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

