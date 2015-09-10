FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Aramex says in talks with Egypt's OTMT to build logistics areas
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 10, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Aramex says in talks with Egypt's OTMT to build logistics areas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Dubai’s courier Aramex said on Thursday it was in discussions with Orascom Telecom Media and Technology to build five logistics areas in Egypt.

Aramex has not yet signed any agreements for the partnership, it said in response to media reports on the deal.

OTMT said this week it planned to establish five logistics zones together with Aramex worth 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($127.7 million) over five years.

In its statement on Thursday, Aramex provided no details. ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.