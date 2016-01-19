FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wrongful death claims not subject to arbitration - 6th Circuit
January 19, 2016 / 12:58 PM / 2 years ago

Wrongful death claims not subject to arbitration - 6th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Jan 19 -

A deceased Kentucky nursing home resident’s agreement to arbitrate all claims against the facility does not block wrongful death claims brought on behalf of his estate, a federal appeals court held Friday.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments by Richmond Health Facilities-Kenwood and Preferred Care Partners Inc that the Federal Arbitration Act gave them a right to compel arbitration of claims brought for the estate of former resident Charlie Nichols.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1lqqHMA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
