Dec 2 (Reuters) - AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG

* Says sold the no longer core-business-belonging STI Surface Technologies International Holding AG

* Says Surface Technology division is dissolved

* As part of the transaction Edgar Oehler retires as previous majority shareholder

* Artemis Holding AG is new majority shareholder with a stake of 21.89 pct Source text: bit.ly/1ycOq6c Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)