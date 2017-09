Jan 22 (Reuters) - AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG :

* Says has recorded revenue of 1.017 billion Swiss francs ($1.18 billion) for FY 2014. In comparison to the previous year, this corresponds to growth of 1.3 pct Source text: bit.ly/1ChRgsx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8587 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)