Arbuthnot Banking net interest income jumps 63 pct

March 20 (Reuters) - Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc’s full-year net interest income surged 63 percent as its retail banking division added more customers and posted higher net interest margin.

Net interest income rose to 73.1 million pounds ($121.5 million) in the year ended Dec. 31 from 44.8 million pounds a year earlier.

Net interest margin rose to 16.9 percent from 15 percent a year earlier in Secure Trust Bank - Arbuthnot’s retail banking division.

Secure Trust Bank had 350,861 customers at the end of the year compared with 231,713 customers a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6014 British Pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)