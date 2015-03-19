FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arbuthnot Banking full-year profit jumps on surge in lending
#Financials
March 19, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Arbuthnot Banking full-year profit jumps on surge in lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s Arbuthnot Banking Group said its full-year pretax profit jumped 43 percent as lending surged.

Arbuthnot, which has its roots in 181-year-old private bank and wealth manager Arbuthnot Latham, said net interest income rose to 98.3 million pounds ($146.16 million) in year ended Dec. 31, from 73 million pounds a year earlier.

Pretax profit increased to 22.5 million pounds from 15.7 million pounds.

The bank said it would pay a total dividend of 27 pence compared with 44 pence, which included an 18 pence special dividend a year earlier.

Arbuthnot Banking comprises private banking unit Arbuthnot Latham & Co Limited and retail banking division Secure Trust Bank Plc.

$1 = 0.6725 pounds Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

