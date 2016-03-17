FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arbuthnot Banking's full-year profit jumps as lending surges
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

Arbuthnot Banking's full-year profit jumps as lending surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s Arbuthnot Banking Group said its full-year pretax profit jumped 52 percent as lending surged at both its private and retail banking arms, but fell short of analyst estimates.

Arbuthnot, which has its roots in 183-year-old private bank and wealth manager Arbuthnot Latham, said pretax profit rose to 34.2 million pounds ($48.7 million) from 22.5 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31.

Analysts on average expected a pretax profit of 36.70 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The bank said it would pay a special dividend of 25 pence per share if the sale of its non-standard consumer lending business, Everyday Loans, were to go through. ($1 = 0.7020 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.