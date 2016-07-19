FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arbuthnot's first-half underlying pretax profit jumps 43 pct
July 19, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Arbuthnot's first-half underlying pretax profit jumps 43 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Arbuthnot Banking Group said its first-half underlying pretax profit jumped 43 percent, helped by strength in its private banking arm.

Arbuthnot, which has its roots in 183-year-old private bank and wealth manager Arbuthnot Latham, said pretax profit rose to 2 million pounds ($2.7 million) for the six months to June 30 from 1.4 million pounds a year earlier.

Net interest income rose to 11.9 million pounds from 10.1 million pounds a year earlier.

$1 = 0.7560 pounds Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
