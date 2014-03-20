BRIEF-Arbuthnot Banking FY net interest income rises

March 20 (Reuters) - Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC : * ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC - FY NET INTEREST INCOME 73.05

MLN STG VS 44.79 MLN STG * arbuthnot banking group plc final div 15 pence/shr; total div 44

pence/shr * arbuthnot banking group plc - fy profit before tax £15.7m (2012:

£12.6m) *arbuthnot banking group plc - optimistic can continue to make

good steady progress * arbuthnot banking - outlook is bright, economy is improving, business is

prospering. this will last as long as politics does not interfere with it