July 22 (Reuters) - Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc :

* Interim dividend 11 pence per share

* Half yearly profit before tax of £9.5m an increase of 368%

* H1 reported profit before tax £9.5m (h1 2013: £2.0m)

* H1 interim dividend per share 11p (h1 2013: 11p)