MOVES-Arbuthnot Latham names John Hutton-Attenborough chartered wealth planner
#Market News
January 13, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Arbuthnot Latham names John Hutton-Attenborough chartered wealth planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Arbuthnot Latham & Co Ltd, the private banking and wealth management arm of Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc , appointed John Hutton-Attenborough as a chartered wealth planner with its media and international teams.

Hutton-Attenborough joins from Ashcourt Rowan Financial Planning Plc, where he was the financial planning director, London-based Arbuthnot Latham said.

Hutton-Attenborough has almost thirty years of experience in the financial services sector and his appointment is effective immediately. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)

